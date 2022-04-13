ANL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.61%)
ASC 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.71%)
ASL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
AVN 104.14 Increased By ▲ 7.26 (7.49%)
BOP 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
CNERGY 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
FFL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.93%)
FNEL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.25%)
GGGL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (7.14%)
GGL 20.34 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (7.45%)
GTECH 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
HUMNL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.94%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.6%)
KOSM 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.47%)
MLCF 37.49 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (5.01%)
PACE 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.59%)
PIBTL 6.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
PRL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (7.17%)
PTC 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.85%)
SNGP 33.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
TELE 16.88 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4%)
TPL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.33%)
TPLP 23.05 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (7.46%)
TREET 38.30 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (4.25%)
TRG 87.89 Increased By ▲ 6.13 (7.5%)
UNITY 28.49 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (6.23%)
WAVES 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
WTL 2.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.27%)
YOUW 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.99%)
BR100 4,705 Increased By 37.9 (0.81%)
BR30 17,869 Increased By 1972.5 (12.41%)
KSE100 46,407 Increased By 262.3 (0.57%)
KSE30 17,814 Increased By 110.5 (0.62%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,362
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,829
10124hr
Sindh
576,407
Punjab
505,486
Balochistan
35,480
Islamabad
135,139
KPK
219,296
Gold stuck in tight range as investors await US inflation data

Reuters 13 Apr, 2022

LONDON: Gold prices were choppy on Tuesday as investors braced for likely hot US inflation data that would consolidate bets of aggressive measures from the Federal Reserve to tame rising pricing pressures.

Spot gold was flat at $1,953.26 per ounce, as of 0958 GMT, after hitting its highest in nearly a month on Monday. US gold futures rose 0.4% to $1,955.60.

“A higher-than-expected headline US CPI print may nudge spot gold closer to the psychologically important $2,000 level, considering bullion’s time-honoured role as an inflation hedge,” said Han Tan, chief market analyst at Exinity.

Data due later in the day is likely to show US consumer prices rose by the most in 16-1/2 years in March, which would seal the case for the Fed to raise interest rates by a hefty 50 basis points next month.

Pressuring gold slightly, the dollar held firm, supported by high US yields.

A stronger dollar makes greenback-priced gold more expensive, while higher US interest rates and yields increase the opportunity cost of holding zero-yield bullion.

“They (the Fed) can print dollars, but they can’t print commodities and economic growth in quite the way that they would like,” independent analyst Ross Norman said.

“The chance of a significant policy error in not responding quicker (to inflation) looks ever greater and that will feed into gold.”

Auto-catalyst metal palladium dropped 4% to $2,335.96, after hitting its highest since March 24 at $2,550.58 on Monday following a sale block by London markets.

Given the supply concerns, the drop in palladium was “something of an anomaly,” Norman said, adding that the real impact on the economy from cutting off key palladium and platinum refiners might take a little time to manifest after the initial knee-jerk reaction.

Spot silver dropped 0.5% to $24.96 per ounce and platinum dipped 1.6% to $961.13.

