Pakistan

Sindh Governor resigns

Recorder Report 12 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail resigned from his post soon after the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif was elected as the 23rd prime minister of Pakistan in the National Assembly on Monday.

He wrote to President: “In view of the abject failure of all state institutions to take due notice of the facts and documentary evidences of the letter gate scandal and the foreign sponsored conspiracy to remove Mr Imran Khan”.

He added: “I write to inform you that my conscience does not permit me to accord state protocol to such a person in my capacity as the Governor of the Great province of Sindh, which was the first to adopt the Pakistan Resolution.”

Consequently, I hereby tender my resignation with immediate effect and with the absolute conviction that no one shall be able to stop Pakistan from reaching its full potential to represent the true essence of a progressive Islamic state and claim its rightful place in the comity of civilised nations, he wrote to President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Imran Ismail Shehbaz Sharif PMLN resigns

