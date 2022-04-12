ANL 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.64%)
ASC 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (8.23%)
ASL 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (6.93%)
AVN 96.88 Increased By ▲ 6.86 (7.62%)
BOP 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.22%)
CNERGY 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (16.8%)
FFL 8.87 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (13.14%)
FNEL 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (13.64%)
GGGL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (8.25%)
GGL 18.93 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (7.8%)
GTECH 9.16 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (13.09%)
HUMNL 7.44 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (9.73%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (7.22%)
KOSM 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (13.44%)
MLCF 35.70 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (7.66%)
PACE 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (17.12%)
PIBTL 7.01 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (16.83%)
PRL 14.09 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (8.38%)
PTC 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.61%)
SILK 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (15.04%)
SNGP 33.16 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (7.52%)
TELE 16.23 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (8.06%)
TPL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (9.29%)
TPLP 21.45 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (7.79%)
TREET 36.74 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (8.54%)
TRG 81.76 Increased By ▲ 5.75 (7.56%)
UNITY 26.82 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (7.49%)
WAVES 15.42 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (7.46%)
WTL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (24.42%)
YOUW 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (12.63%)
BR100 4,668 Increased By 234.5 (5.29%)
BR30 15,896 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 46,145 Increased By 1700.4 (3.83%)
KSE30 17,704 Increased By 689.7 (4.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

KP Governor tenders resignation

PESHAWAR: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman on Monday tendered his resignation. Shah Farman was the 32nd...
Recorder Report 12 Apr, 2022

PESHAWAR: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman on Monday tendered his resignation.

Shah Farman was the 32nd Governor of KP who had decided to resign a day earlier, once PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif is elected as the country’s prime minister.

Governor Shah Farman has sent his resignation to President of Pakistan Arif Alvi.

On Monday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmakers resigned en mass from the National Assembly on Monday and walked out of the hall before the commencement of voting for the election of the country’s new prime minister.

It is noted to mention that the joint opposition in KP on Monday withdrew their resolution of no confidence against Chief Minister Mahmood Khan after the provincial authorities assured that they would not dissolve the assembly.

According to details, almost an hour before they were expected to table the motion in the provincial assembly Monday, the joint opposition had decided to take back a no-confidence motion against CM Mahmood Khan and did not want to overthrow the provincial government.

According to details, Shah Farman is a Pakistani politician who is the 32nd and current Governor of KP, in office since September 5, 2018. He was twice elected from PK10 and PK-71 Peshawar-VI constituency as Member Provincial Assembly in general elections 2013 and in general election 2018.

Shah Farman is a graduate of Islamia College University and Khyber Law College Peshawar. He is one of the founding members of the political party “Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf” and remained active/associated with PTI since 1995.

Previously, He also served as the provincial minister for public health engineering and information from 2013 to 2018 in Pervez Khatak’s cabinet.

After being nominated for the post of Governor of KP, he resigned from his KP Assembly seat after casting his vote in the Pakistani presidential election. On September 5, 2018, Shah Farman took oath as Governor of KP and he is still holding the office.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shah Farman Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa KP Governor tenders resignation President of Pakistan Arif Alvi

Comments

1000 characters

KP Governor tenders resignation

NA elects Shehbaz PM as enraged PTI MNAs quit en masse

Sanjrani, not Alvi, administers oath to Shehbaz

Modi congratulates new PM

Supply shortfall leads to forced power load-shedding

Moody’s expects 3-4pc growth

PTI takes stock of situation

Additional power supply: KE refuses to make payment

Admissible refunds blocked: FTO for disciplinary action against errant taxmen

Appointment of PC chairman: terms, conditions approved

British MP Khan guilty of sex assault on 15-year-old

Read more stories