KP Governor tenders resignation

PESHAWAR: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman on Monday tendered his resignation.

Shah Farman was the 32nd Governor of KP who had decided to resign a day earlier, once PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif is elected as the country’s prime minister.

Governor Shah Farman has sent his resignation to President of Pakistan Arif Alvi.

On Monday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmakers resigned en mass from the National Assembly on Monday and walked out of the hall before the commencement of voting for the election of the country’s new prime minister.

It is noted to mention that the joint opposition in KP on Monday withdrew their resolution of no confidence against Chief Minister Mahmood Khan after the provincial authorities assured that they would not dissolve the assembly.

According to details, almost an hour before they were expected to table the motion in the provincial assembly Monday, the joint opposition had decided to take back a no-confidence motion against CM Mahmood Khan and did not want to overthrow the provincial government.

According to details, Shah Farman is a Pakistani politician who is the 32nd and current Governor of KP, in office since September 5, 2018. He was twice elected from PK10 and PK-71 Peshawar-VI constituency as Member Provincial Assembly in general elections 2013 and in general election 2018.

Shah Farman is a graduate of Islamia College University and Khyber Law College Peshawar. He is one of the founding members of the political party “Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf” and remained active/associated with PTI since 1995.

Previously, He also served as the provincial minister for public health engineering and information from 2013 to 2018 in Pervez Khatak’s cabinet.

After being nominated for the post of Governor of KP, he resigned from his KP Assembly seat after casting his vote in the Pakistani presidential election. On September 5, 2018, Shah Farman took oath as Governor of KP and he is still holding the office.

