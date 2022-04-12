ANL 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.64%)
PMEX daily trading report

Recorder Report 12 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: On Friday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 10.922 billion and the number of lots traded at 10,338.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 3.927 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.020 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.634 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.477 billion), DJ (PKR 703.381 million), Silver (PKR 521.682 million), Platinum (PKR 236.018 million), Natural Gas (PKR 198.081 million), SP 500 (PKR 92.184 million), Copper (PKR 81.316 million) and Japan Equity (PKR 30.070 million).

In Agricultural Commodities, 5 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 6.139 million were traded.

