Apr 09, 2022
Pakistan

Pakistan successfully test fires Shaheen-III missile

  • DG ISPR says test flight was aimed at revalidating various design and technical parameters of the weapon system
BR Web Desk 09 Apr, 2022

Pakistan conducted on Saturday a successful flight test of the Shaheen-III surface-to-surface ballistic missile.

In a tweet, Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar said that the test flight was "aimed at revalidating various design and technical parameters of the weapon system."

Pakistan conducts successful test of enhanced range version of Babur Cruise Missile 1B

On December 21, Pakistan had conducted a successful test of an enhanced range version of the indigenously developed Babur Cruise Missile 1B.

At the time, a press release stated: "the Director-General, Strategic Plans Division, congratulated the scientists and engineers on achieving excellence in the domain of cruise missile technology and expressed his full confidence that this test will further strengthen Pakistan’s Strategic Deterrence."

The president, prime minister, chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Services chiefs had also congratulated the scientists and engineers on the conduct of the successful launch.

