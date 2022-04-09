ANL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.83%)
Gold prices fall by Rs2000 per tola

KARACHI: Gold prices on Friday recorded a steep decline in the local market, traders said. The precious metal ...
Recorder Report 09 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: Gold prices on Friday recorded a steep decline in the local market, traders said.

The precious metal prices plummeted by Rs2000 per tola and Rs1715 per 10 grams to Rs132300 and Rs113426, respectively.

On the world market, gold prices were quoted for $1933 per ounce.

Silver prices remained unchanged for Rs1520 per tola and Rs1303.15 per 10 grams, traders said.

