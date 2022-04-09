KARACHI: On Thursday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 13.381 billion and the number of lots traded at 13,050. Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 4.243 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.958 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.136 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.075 billion), DJ (PKR 849.260 million), Silver (PKR 375.554 million), Platinum (PKR 285.721 million), Natural Gas (PKR 248.164 million), SP 500 (PKR 94.004 million), Copper (PKR 69.146 million) and Japan Equity (PKR 45.871 million).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022