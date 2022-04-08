ANL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.83%)
ASC 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.6%)
ASL 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.92%)
AVN 90.02 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.16%)
BOP 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.15%)
CNERGY 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.57%)
FFL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.35%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.23%)
GGGL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.94%)
GGL 17.56 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (6.42%)
GTECH 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.47%)
KEL 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.2%)
MLCF 33.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.48%)
PACE 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.22%)
PIBTL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.26%)
PTC 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.13%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
SNGP 30.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TELE 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.94%)
TPL 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.07%)
TPLP 19.90 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.74%)
TREET 33.85 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.31%)
TRG 76.01 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.27%)
UNITY 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2%)
WAVES 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.14%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.88%)
YOUW 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.76%)
BR100 4,433 Increased By 71 (1.63%)
BR30 15,896 Increased By 301.3 (1.93%)
KSE100 44,367 Increased By 580.6 (1.33%)
KSE30 16,966 Increased By 258.4 (1.55%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,234
14124hr
Sindh
576,110
Punjab
505,307
Balochistan
35,479
Islamabad
135,112
KPK
219,223
Brecorder Logo
Apr 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Shanghai aluminium falls for fourth day as demand concerns weigh

Reuters 08 Apr, 2022

Aluminium prices in China fell for a fourth straight session on Friday to their lowest in more than three weeks, on worries that fresh lockdowns in China and higher interest rate environment could dent growth and demand in the metals market.

The most-traded May aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was down 1.3% at 21,835 yuan ($3,431.34) a tonne by noon break, after touching the lowest since March 16 in the early Asian trading. For the week, the contract is down 4.2%.

ShFE copper edged 0.1% higher, nickel rose 0.9%, zinc fell 1.1% and tin declined 1.7%.

"The worsening COVID-19 outbreak in China weighed on sentiment in the base metals sector," commodity strategists at ANZ said in a note.

"Nevertheless, the market maintains a bullish view on demand recovery post-COVID-19. Strong demand elsewhere coupled with ongoing supply disruptions have pushed inventories in some market to record low."

The major Chinese financial centre of Shanghai is currently under a city-wide lockdown as authorities work to contain the city's biggest ever COVID-19 outbreak.

Also weighing on metals, the dollar extended a squeeze higher on Friday, reaching a near two-year peak, supported by the prospect of a more aggressive pace of interest rates hikes by the US Federal Reserve.

A stronger dollar makes greenback-denominated metals more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

Aluminium hits 3-week low on China's COVID curbs, hawkish Fed

The premium for aluminium shipments to Japanese buyers for April to June was set at $172 a tonne, down 2.8% from the previous quarter, as weak demand in Japan and China outweighed concerns of supply disruptions from Russia, five sources said.

aluminium

Comments

1000 characters

Shanghai aluminium falls for fourth day as demand concerns weigh

Setback for IK as SC orders vote on no-confidence motion

PM says ‘will continue to fight for Pakistan till the last ball’

Joint opposition terms verdict ‘a victory of constitution and democracy’

Move aimed at reducing pressure on exchange rate: SBP announces 100pc cash margin on 177 items’ import

Financing under EFS: Markup rate raised by 2.5pc

SBP allows remittance of commission earned by IBD

IEA details plan to release 120mn barrels of oil over 6 months to cool prices

Bond, currency markets under severe pressure

Decision to arrange funds for supplying power plants fuel

Recovery of advance tax: NHA challenges FBR’s bank account attachment move

Read more stories