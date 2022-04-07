Palm oil may fall into 5,606-5,744 ringgit range

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may fall into a range of 5,606 ringgit to 5,744 ringgit per tonne, as it could have completed a bounce from the April 1 low of 5,477 ringgit.

The bounce failed to extend above a resistance at 5,966 ringgit, which is near the peak of a wave b and the upper channel line. The failure strongly signals a continuation of the downtrend from 7,268 ringgit.

A break above 5,966 ringgit may only lead to a gain limited to 6,104 ringgit.

On the daily chart, a doji formed on Wednesday.

It is a convincing reversal signal, confirming the completion of the short-lived bounce over the preceding two days.

Palm oil ends three days of losses

A retracement analysis on the uptrend from 4,245 ringgit suggests a possible completion of the downtrend around a key support of 5,400 ringgit.

The contract is short of one last drop towards this level.