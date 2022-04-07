Punjab Assembly session: PML-N condemns hindrance created by Elahi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Wednesday strongly condemned the hindrance created by Speaker Punjab Assembly Pervaiz Elahi in holding of the Punjab Assembly session to elect its new leader of the House.

PML-N secretary-general Ahsan Iqbal also condemned the Speaker Punjab Assembly’s measures to withdraw the powers of Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari and described this as a blatant violation of the Constitution and disregard to the Supreme Court’s earlier orders.

“Blatantly violating the Constitution and the law, Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi is trampling on every rule of law, so that he can turn his defeat in the election of Chief Minister into a victory. The Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly who had summoned the assembly session on direction of the Supreme Court, has been made dysfunctional,” Iqbal stated in a tweet.

Meanwhile, talking to reporters outside Supreme Court, senior PML-N leader Khurram Dastagir warned of the consequences, if majority is suppressed for the sake of minority. “50 years ago, the country disintegrated into two parts when the decision of the minority was preferred over the majority,” he said while referring to the tragedy of the fall of Dhaka.

He also strongly condemned the locking down of Punjab assembly’s doors for the lawmakers. He alleged that the government has first abrogated the Constitution and then started attacking other state institutions.

He hoped that the judiciary will take a strong notice of the abrogation of the Constitution and hold the violators accountable. “The country does not need the “doctrine of necessity”,” he added.

He also rejected the claims of any foreign conspiracy against the government, adding that there was no foreign conspiracy, but the prayers of the poor behind the ouster of the government.

“They have already lost in Islamabad and very soon they will also be losing in Lahore,” he added. PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the Constitution of Pakistan was attacked in broad daylight for which the punishment is enshrined in Article 6.

She accused Prime Minister Imran Khan of looting Pakistan in “State of Madina”. After three and a half years, when people started asking you questions over the incompetence of the government, they raised the slogan of “Amr Bil Ma’ruf”.

On March 7, she added they came to know that the opposition was involved in a “conspiracy” against the government. “Why the ‘threat letter’ was not presented on March 8. Why was the National Security Committee not convened soon after receiving the ‘threat letter’?” she asked.

The PML-N spokesperson said that as soon as it was found that they had lost the majority, “an excuse was made” to avert the imminent defeat in the National Assembly. She also asked whether the National Security Committee considers 197 members as “traitors”. “Whether Imran Khan considers the people of Pakistan as sheep and goats? Imran Khan has lost his power and he must accept it,” she added.

