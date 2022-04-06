ANL 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.16%)
ASC 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
ASL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.18%)
AVN 89.74 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.4%)
BOP 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
CNERGY 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.98%)
FFL 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.29%)
FNEL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
GGGL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.8%)
GGL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.39%)
GTECH 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.29%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.82%)
KEL 2.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
MLCF 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.75%)
PACE 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.9%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
PRL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
PTC 7.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
SNGP 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.71%)
TELE 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.88%)
TPL 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.86%)
TPLP 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.16%)
TREET 32.84 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.63%)
TRG 75.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.2%)
UNITY 25.09 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.07%)
WAVES 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.93%)
WTL 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.41%)
YOUW 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
BR100 4,413 Increased By 21.9 (0.5%)
BR30 15,768 Increased By 126.5 (0.81%)
KSE100 44,111 Increased By 183 (0.42%)
KSE30 16,841 Increased By 88 (0.53%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,923
14824hr
Sindh
575,949
Punjab
505,224
Balochistan
35,478
Islamabad
135,103
KPK
219,173
Brecorder Logo
Apr 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper prices fall as hawkish Fed boosts the dollar

Reuters 06 Apr, 2022

LONDON: Copper prices fell on Wednesday as fears of rapid interest rate rises, slowing economic growth and more sanctions on Russia dented risk appetite and sent the dollar to its strongest level in almost two years.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.8% at $10,368 a tonne in official trading.

Hawkish comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve had “taken the steam out of the rally,” said Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen.

“The market is worried about an economic slowdown,” he said.

But copper, which is used in power and construction, remained near a record high of $10,845 reached last month and Hansen predicted further price rises because supply is tight and more metal will be needed for the world to decarbonise.

Markets: Global share prices eased, U.S. Treasury yields hit multi-year highs and the dollar strengthened as investors bet on aggressive tightening by U.S Fed next month.

Copper reaches four-week peak on supply concerns

A stronger U.S. currency makes dollar-priced metals more expensive for overseas buyers.

Sanctions: Expectations of new sanctions on Russian energy exports pushed oil prices higher.

China: China, the biggest metals consumer, is facing its most severe COVID-19 wave since the Wuhan outbreak and Chinese manufacturing and services activity shrank in March.

“The (Chinese) market is entering what has traditionally been a peak season for demand,” said Paul Adkins at AZ Global Consulting. “That peak season is under some threat.”

Germany: German industrial orders fell more than expected in February, data showed.

“Though we expect metals prices and demand to remain robust in the developed markets in the near term, we believe that recession risks in 2023 are rising,” Citi analysts said.

Zinc: On-warrant inventories of zinc in LME-registered warehouses tumbled to 45,850 tonnes from more than 100,000 tonnes a week ago, highlighting fears of tight supply.

LME zinc was down 0.6% at $4,272 a tonne but up around 20% this year having reached a record high in March.

Other Metals: LME aluminium was flat at $3,466 a tonne, nickel rose 0.5% to $33,470, lead fell 1.2% to $2,398 and tin was up 0.5% at $44,400.

Copper prices LME copper copper market Copper export

Comments

1000 characters

Copper prices fall as hawkish Fed boosts the dollar

Another day, another record low: Rupee crosses 186 against US dollar

No-confidence motion dismissal: Supreme Court again adjourns hearing

President asks ECP to propose dates for elections

Shehbaz rejects former CJP Gulzar Ahmed's name for interim prime minister

Amid low volume, KSE-100 inches higher

PTI submits no-confidence motion against Punjab Assembly deputy speaker

Fazl announces countrywide protest against govt's 'unconstitutional measures'

SBP receives 20 applications for digital bank licences

India BPCL buys 2 million barrels of Russian Urals for May loading

Cut in prices of petrol, diesel: PM’s relief package termed ‘unsustainable’

Read more stories