Pakistan

PTI submits no-confidence motion against Punjab Assembly deputy speaker

BR Web Desk 06 Apr, 2022

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) submitted on Wednesday a no-confidence motion against Punjab Assembly (PA) Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari, Aaj News reported, a development that comes after he had called the session to elect the provincial chief minister today.

The no-trust motion has been submitted to the secretary of the PA.

On Tuesday, the session of the PA to elect a new chief minister for the province following Usman Buzdar’s resignation was adjourned till April 16. The session was initially scheduled for April 6 (today).

The reason cited for the delay was that the house and lobby have damages that need to be repaired.

Punjab Assembly session to elect new CM adjourned till April 16

However, Mazari called the PA session for Wednesday evening, dispelling the notion that it had been postponed till April 16. He said that it would be held at 7:30pm today (Wednesday).

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid’s (PML-Q) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Hamza Shehbaz are contesting for the CM slot.

Meanwhile, Hamza, who is Leader of the Opposition in PA, had earlier said that he had a majority in the provincial assembly, and that the next chief minister will be from the PML-N.

