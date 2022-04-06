ANL 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.24%)
ASC 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
ASL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.18%)
AVN 89.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.9%)
BOP 6.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
CNERGY 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
FFL 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
FNEL 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
GGGL 12.42 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.14%)
GGL 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.44%)
GTECH 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
HUMNL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.36%)
KEL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.69%)
KOSM 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
MLCF 33.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
PACE 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.9%)
PIBTL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
PTC 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
SNGP 30.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.06%)
TELE 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.19%)
TPL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
TPLP 18.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.16%)
TREET 32.72 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.25%)
TRG 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.26%)
UNITY 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.51%)
WAVES 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.49%)
WTL 1.68 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.2%)
YOUW 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
BR100 4,401 Increased By 9.1 (0.21%)
BR30 15,714 Increased By 72.2 (0.46%)
KSE100 44,082 Increased By 154.4 (0.35%)
KSE30 16,832 Increased By 78.9 (0.47%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,923
14824hr
Sindh
575,949
Punjab
505,224
Balochistan
35,478
Islamabad
135,103
KPK
219,173
Intel becomes latest Western tech firm to suspend business in Russia

Reuters 06 Apr, 2022

U.S. chipmaker Intel Corp said on Tuesday it has suspended business operations in Russia, joining a slew of companies to exit the country following its invasion of Ukraine.

The company, which had last month suspended shipments to customers in Russia and Belarus, said it has implemented business continuity measures to minimize disruption to its global operations.

"Intel continues to join the global community in condemning Russia's war against Ukraine and calling for a swift return to peace," the company said.

International Business Machines Corp too had suspended shipments as Ukraine urged U.S. cloud-computing and software companies to cut off business with Russia.

Intel to invest up to 80bn euros in Europe semiconductor network

Servers from IBM, Dell Technologies Inc and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co top the market in Russia, where companies and government agencies have relied on technology developed by the West as the basis for their owned-and-operated IT systems.

International Business Machines Corp U.S. chipmaker Intel Corp Russia's war against Ukraine

