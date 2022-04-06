ANL 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.24%)
ASC 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
ASL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.18%)
AVN 89.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.9%)
BOP 6.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
CNERGY 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
FFL 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
FNEL 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
GGGL 12.42 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.14%)
GGL 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.44%)
GTECH 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
HUMNL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.36%)
KEL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.69%)
KOSM 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
MLCF 33.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
PACE 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.9%)
PIBTL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
PTC 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
SNGP 30.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.06%)
TELE 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.19%)
TPL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
TPLP 18.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.16%)
TREET 32.72 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.25%)
TRG 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.26%)
UNITY 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.51%)
WAVES 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.49%)
WTL 1.68 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.2%)
YOUW 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
BR100 4,401 Increased By 9.1 (0.21%)
BR30 15,714 Increased By 72.2 (0.46%)
KSE100 44,086 Increased By 157.6 (0.36%)
KSE30 16,834 Increased By 80.7 (0.48%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,923
14824hr
Sindh
575,949
Punjab
505,224
Balochistan
35,478
Islamabad
135,103
KPK
219,173
Brecorder Logo
Apr 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Japanese robot can peel bananas cleanly, most of the time

Reuters 06 Apr, 2022

TOKYO: Robots in Japan are found on factory floors carrying out simple tasks or delivering food to restaurant patrons but researchers have now unveiled a robot capable of executing the delicate task of peeling a banana without squashing the fruit inside.

While the dual-armed machine is only successful 57% of the time, banana peeling points to a future where machines undertake more subtle operations than moving metal parts or delivering coffee.

Video from researchers at the University of Tokyo showed the robot pick up and peel a banana with both hands in about three minutes.

Researchers Heecheol Kim, Yoshiyuki Ohmura and Yasuo Kuniyoshi trained the robot using a "deep imitation learning" process where they demonstrated the banana-peeling action hundreds of times to produce sufficient data for the robot to learn the actions and replicate it.

Twitter to test longed-for edit button

In this case, the banana reached its success rate after more than 13 hours of training.

While still undergoing more testing, Kuniyoshi believes his robot training method can teach robots to do different simple "human" tasks.

He hopes the better-trained robots can alleviate Japan's labour shortage problems, for example at bento lunch box or food processing factories that are highly dependent on human labour.

Robots in Japan restaurant patrons Yoshiyuki Ohmura Heecheol Kim

Comments

1000 characters

Japanese robot can peel bananas cleanly, most of the time

President asks ECP to propose dates for elections

‘Threat letter’: SC urged to summon intelligence chiefs

Second phase of CPEC: Chinese shelve investment plans due to political uncertainty

Cut in prices of petrol, diesel: PM’s relief package termed ‘unsustainable’

UAE defers $2bn debt payment on govt’s request

Treason charges levelled by PM against opposition: Shehbaz asks COAS, ISI DG to share ‘evidence’ if there’s any

Disclosure of confidential information: Independent directors of companies barred

Debt stocks jump 10pc to Rs42.76trn in 8 months

PSX introduces Sahulat Account

Five locally-produced steel goods Minimum value of supply increased

Read more stories