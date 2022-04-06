Samsung Innovation Campus complete its AI Course

LAHORE: Samsung Electronics launched the latest of its global citizenship program for young adults at Samsung Innovation Campus (SIC), in Lahore in 2021. This fully funded 3-month course under the company’s corporate citizenship vision of enabling people offered AI education to help young adults gain academic and professional skills.

Following the successes of Samsung’s global CSR programs, Samsung Innovation Campus offers young people the opportunity to enhance their employment prospects and gain a practical education in technologies through both classroom learning and, from 2020 onwards, online-based courses that can lead to official certifications.

