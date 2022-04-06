ANL 12.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
Technology

Meta launches #MonthofGood campaign for Ramazan

Recorder Report 06 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: This Ramazan, Meta is bringing back its #MonthofGood campaign with new immersive experiences and features across its technologies to help Muslim communities in Pakistan and around the world to fully honour the spirit of the Holy month.

Throughout the #MonthofGood, Meta will be sharing the stories of Muslim communities making positive impact, providing Muslim creators with an entry point into immersive technology and offering ways for people to express themselves across our apps.

Muslim creators and communities are increasingly using our technologies to drive conversations that matter most to them and create positive impact. Over the next four weeks, Meta will be sharing curated content and programming across its technologies to honor them through its Ramazan Talks Series, where creators from Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific will gather on Facebook Live and Instagram each week to discuss topics of passion such as food, Earth Day, creating reels and building brands with their communities.

As part of the its ongoing Metaverse Culture Series, Meta will be partnering with a range of Muslim creators and culture shifters from around the world to leverage immersive technologies to capture their unique perspective observing Ramazan traditions in their local communities and explore embedding Muslim culture and community into the future metaverse. This Ramazan, Meta is working with Muslim creators from around the world to create Ramazan Augmented Reality (AR) effects which will be available on Facebook and Instagram stories and reels in Pakistan and globally.

Lastly, as the values of generosity, charity, spiritual reflection and connection to loved ones remain central to Ramazan tradition, Muslims all around the world can live the spirit of the MonthofGood by donating to nonprofits on Facebook or Instagram. INARA, Molham Volunteering Team, Muslim Sisters of Éire and Palestine Children Relief Fund are just a few of the organizations with zakat-eligible fundraisers for Ramazan.

Meta technologies users can also support local businesses or a cause that matters to them the most by sharing the #MonthofGood Top Picks template and tagging them on their Stories with #MonthofGood hashtag. As has been the practice previously as well, Ramazan Avatar stickers on Facebook and Instagram and custom camera stickers on Messenger are also available to help users enhance their digital experience during the special month.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

