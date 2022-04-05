ANL 12.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
ASC 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.52%)
ASL 13.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.88%)
AVN 88.50 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.74%)
BOP 6.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
FFL 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
FNEL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
GGGL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1%)
GGL 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1%)
GTECH 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.68%)
HUMNL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.5%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
KOSM 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
MLCF 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.86%)
PACE 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.15%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PRL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
PTC 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.36%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 31.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.04%)
TELE 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.5%)
TPL 10.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 18.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.45%)
TREET 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
TRG 75.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
UNITY 24.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.29%)
WAVES 13.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.29%)
WTL 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.22%)
YOUW 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
BR100 4,392 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.05%)
BR30 15,642 Decreased By -18.9 (-0.12%)
KSE100 43,928 Increased By 26 (0.06%)
KSE30 16,753 Increased By 16.6 (0.1%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,775
15524hr
Sindh
575,872
Punjab
505,186
Balochistan
35,478
Islamabad
135,099
KPK
219,146
Punjab Assembly session to elect new CM adjourned till April 16

  • Session was originally scheduled for April 6
BR Web Desk 05 Apr, 2022

A session of the Punjab Assembly (PA) to elect a new chief minister for the province following Usman Buzdar’s resignation has been adjourned till April 16, Aaj News reported. The session was initially scheduled for April 6.

The reason given for the delay is that the house and lobby have damages that need to be repaired.

On March 3, the provincial assembly, which was to vote to elect the new leader of the house, was adjourned till April 6 (Wednesday).

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid’s (PML-Q) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Hamza Shehbaz are contesting for the CM slot.

Meanwhile, Hamza, who is Leader of the Opposition in PA, had earlier said that he had a majority in the provincial assembly, and that the next chief minister will be from the PML-N.

Punjab Assembly session to elect new chief minister adjourned till April 6

Buzdar tendered his resignation on March 28 to Prime Minister Imran Khan, when the latter nominated Elahi for the slot of Punjab CM.

The governor received Buzdar’s resignation after the joint opposition submitted a no-trust motion against Buzdar with the signatures of 127 MPAs.

Punjab assembly

