Punjab Assembly session to elect new CM adjourned till April 16

A session of the Punjab Assembly (PA) to elect a new chief minister for the province following Usman Buzdar’s resignation has been adjourned till April 16, Aaj News reported. The session was initially scheduled for April 6.

The reason given for the delay is that the house and lobby have damages that need to be repaired.

On March 3, the provincial assembly, which was to vote to elect the new leader of the house, was adjourned till April 6 (Wednesday).

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid’s (PML-Q) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Hamza Shehbaz are contesting for the CM slot.

Meanwhile, Hamza, who is Leader of the Opposition in PA, had earlier said that he had a majority in the provincial assembly, and that the next chief minister will be from the PML-N.

Buzdar tendered his resignation on March 28 to Prime Minister Imran Khan, when the latter nominated Elahi for the slot of Punjab CM.

The governor received Buzdar’s resignation after the joint opposition submitted a no-trust motion against Buzdar with the signatures of 127 MPAs.