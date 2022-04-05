ANL 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.89%)
LME copper firms on Chile supply concerns; strong dollar caps gain

Reuters 05 Apr, 2022

London copper prices rose for a second session on Tuesday, supported by worries about supplies from top producer Chile, although a stronger dollar and lingering concerns over Chinese demand kept gains in check.

Chile’s copper production fell 7.5% in February to 394,700 tonnes, the State Chilean Copper Commission (Cochilco) said in a report on Monday.

Fundamentals

  • Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.2% at $10,492 a tonne, as of 0224 GMT, after a 1.1% gain on Monday.

  • The US dollar held firm near one-week high on talks of more sanctions against Moscow following international outrage over Ukraine civilian killings.

London copper eases on China demand worries, Shanghai nickel falls

  • A strong dollar makes greenback-denominated metals more expensive to buyers using other currencies.

  • Trading is expected to be subdued with markets in top metals consumer China still closed for a public holiday, but traders kept a close watch on economic implications due to a rapid surge in domestic COVID-19 cases.

  • The major Chinese financial centre of Shanghai extended restrictions on transportation on Tuesday after a day of intensive city-wide testing saw new cases surge to more than 13,000, with no end to the lockdown yet in sight.

  • The London Metal Exchange said on Monday it would commission an independent review into the events that led to chaos in the nickel market last month.

