LME copper firms on Chile supply concerns; strong dollar caps gain

London copper prices rose for a second session on Tuesday, supported by worries about supplies from top producer Chile, although a stronger dollar and lingering concerns over Chinese demand kept gains in check.

Chile’s copper production fell 7.5% in February to 394,700 tonnes, the State Chilean Copper Commission (Cochilco) said in a report on Monday.

Fundamentals

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.2% at $10,492 a tonne, as of 0224 GMT, after a 1.1% gain on Monday.

The US dollar held firm near one-week high on talks of more sanctions against Moscow following international outrage over Ukraine civilian killings.

