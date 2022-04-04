Markets
Syria tenders to purchase 25,000 tonnes raw sugar
04 Apr, 2022
HAMBURG: A Syrian state agency has issued an international tender to purchase and import about 25,000 tonnes of raw sugar, European traders said on Monday.
The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender from the General Foreign Trade Organisation is April 26.
Raw sugar prices slip while arabica extends rebound
Shipment is sought 70 days after order confirmation or a letter of credit being opened on the purchase. Price offers must be submitted in euros.
Comments