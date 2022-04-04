ANL 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.68%)
Syria tenders to purchase 25,000 tonnes raw sugar

Reuters 04 Apr, 2022

HAMBURG: A Syrian state agency has issued an international tender to purchase and import about 25,000 tonnes of raw sugar, European traders said on Monday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender from the General Foreign Trade Organisation is April 26.

Raw sugar prices slip while arabica extends rebound

Shipment is sought 70 days after order confirmation or a letter of credit being opened on the purchase. Price offers must be submitted in euros.

Wheat Sugar soyabean General Foreign Trade Organisation

