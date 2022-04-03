Gold prices slip

KARACHI: Gold prices on Saturday closed on a negative note on the local market, traders said.

It was traded for Rs131300 per tola, down by Rs150 and 112568 per 10 grams, down by Rs129.

On the world market, gold prices were quoted for $1925 per ounce.

Silver prices were Rs1520 per tola and Rs1303.15 per 10 grams, traders said.

