Indonesia’s 2022 palm oil levy collection seen at 68.18 trln rupiah

Reuters 30 Mar, 2022

Indonesia’s palm oil export levy collection in 2022 is estimated at 68.18 trillion rupiah ($4.76 billion), down from last year’s 71.6 trillion rupiah, said Eddy Abdurrachman, head of the palm oil fund agency.

India buys Russian sunoil at record high price

The agency, which manages the fund, expects to distribute 57.92 trillion rupiah in biodiesel subsidies this year and spend 8.35 trillion rupiah to subsidise bulk cooking oil, Eddy said at a parliamentary hearing, as the government seeks to control food inflation.

