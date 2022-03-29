ANL 11.86 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.51%)
Vietnam Q1 coffee exports seen up 19.4% y/y, rice up 24%

Reuters 29 Mar, 2022

HANOI: Vietnam's coffee exports in the first three months of the year are estimated to have risen 19.4% from a year earlier to 541,000 tonnes, while rice exports are seen up 24%, government data released on Tuesday showed.

Coffee

Coffee exports from Vietnam are estimated to have risen 19.4% in the first three months of this year from a year earlier to 541,000 tonnes, the General Statistics Office (GSO) said.

Coffee export revenue for Vietnam, the world's biggest producer of robusta beans, is seen up 50.4% to $1.2 billion in the first quarter.

The country's coffee shipments in March are estimated at 170,000 tonnes, valued at $394 million.

Raw sugar prices weaken, arabica coffee falls sharply

Rice

Rice exports in January-March are estimated to have increased 24% from a year earlier to 1.475 million tonnes.

Revenue from rice exports in the period is expected to show a rise of 10.5% to $715 million.

March rice exports from Vietnam likely totalled 500,000 tonnes, worth $246 million.

Energy

Vietnam's January-March crude oil exports are estimated to have decreased 8.9% from the same period last year to an estimated 747,000 tonnes.

Crude oil export revenue in January to March is expected to rise 50.3% from a year earlier to $584 million.

Oil product imports in the first quarter were estimated at 2.1 million tonnes, up 11.7% from the same period last year, while the value of product imports rose 70.3% to $1.4 billion.

The GSO trade data is subject to revision next month.

