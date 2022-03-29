KARACHI: On Friday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 13.034 billion and the number of lots traded at 12,219.

Major business was contributed by Currencies through COTS amounting to PKR 4.850 billion, followed by Gold (PKR 3.824 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.602 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 930.689 million), Silver (PKR 492.776 million), Platinum (PKR 394.467 million), DJ (PKR 302.532 million), Natural Gas (PKR 240.967 million), Copper (PKR 238.318 million), SP 500 (PKR 96.867 million) and Japan Equity (PKR 60.972 million).

In Agricultural Commodities, 20 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 24.456 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022