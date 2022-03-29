ANL 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.39%)
ASC 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
ASL 13.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.1%)
AVN 87.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.69%)
BOP 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
FFL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
FNEL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.56%)
GGGL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (6.23%)
GGL 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.14%)
GTECH 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.04%)
HUMNL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.72%)
KEL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.84%)
KOSM 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.08%)
MLCF 34.98 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.03%)
PACE 3.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.48%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.82%)
PRL 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
PTC 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.59%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.25%)
TELE 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (9.15%)
TPL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.8%)
TPLP 18.19 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.45%)
TREET 30.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.33%)
TRG 77.20 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.39%)
UNITY 25.27 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.6%)
WAVES 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.99%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.92%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.79%)
BR100 4,403 Increased By 52.6 (1.21%)
BR30 15,699 Increased By 281.8 (1.83%)
KSE100 43,934 Increased By 382.4 (0.88%)
KSE30 16,793 Increased By 136 (0.82%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,347
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,355
26924hr
Sindh
574,989
Punjab
504,926
Balochistan
35,471
Islamabad
135,048
KPK
218,968
Dalian iron ore hits 7-month high on China’s liquidity support

Reuters 29 Mar, 2022

MANILA: Dalian iron ore climbed about 6% on Monday and the Singapore Exchange benchmark rebounded above $150 a tonne, as traders cheered China’s move to boost its short-term fund injection to counter any possible market liquidity tightness.

Other steelmaking ingredients trading on the Dalian Commodity Exchange and steel prices on the Shanghai Futures Exchange also rose, despite the risk-off sentiment in other assets amid China’s heightened COVID-19 curbs.

The most-traded Dalian iron ore, for September delivery, rose as much as 5.9% to 882.50 yuan ($138.46) a tonne, its highest since Aug. 30. Iron ore’s most-active May contract on the Singapore Exchange gained 1.7% to $156.85 a tonne.

“The market initially sold off in the first 15 minutes but has since reacted very positively to the People’s Bank of China injecting 150 billion renminbi in seven-day reverse repos this morning – shoring up short-term liquidity before the end of the current quarter,” said Atilla Widnell, managing director at Navigate Commodities in Singapore. “More aggressive liquidity injections provide the market some degree of comfort and confidence that local banks will not face a funding squeeze,” he said.

China will also soon roll out measures to make it easier for private companies to issue bonds, China’s securities regulator said late on Sunday. Heightened coronavirus restrictions in top steel producer China, with the financial hub of Shanghai launching a two-stage lockdown of the city of 26 million people, could further dampen growth outlook for the world’s second-biggest economy.

A 15% pullback in Shanghai nickel after the stainless steel raw material posted on Friday a record weekly gain, also prompted profit-taking in Shanghai stainless steel futures. The benchmark contract tumbled 6.3%. Construction steel rebar on the Shanghai exchange gained 1.8%, while hot-rolled coil advanced 1.5%. Dalian coking coal climbed 1.4% and Dalian coke added 1.1%.

