ANL 11.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.42%)
ASC 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
ASL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.17%)
AVN 88.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.37%)
BOP 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
FFL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.18%)
FNEL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.76%)
GGGL 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5.18%)
GGL 14.69 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.02%)
GTECH 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.04%)
HUMNL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.18%)
KEL 2.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.35%)
MLCF 34.59 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.89%)
PACE 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.86%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.33%)
PRL 12.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.73%)
PTC 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.46%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SNGP 30.22 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.31%)
TELE 10.72 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.19%)
TPL 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.2%)
TPLP 18.07 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.78%)
TREET 30.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
TRG 77.60 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.92%)
UNITY 25.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
WAVES 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.11%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
YOUW 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.57%)
BR100 4,363 Increased By 13 (0.3%)
BR30 15,552 Increased By 134.3 (0.87%)
KSE100 43,603 Increased By 52.3 (0.12%)
KSE30 16,660 Increased By 2.1 (0.01%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,346
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,086
18624hr
Sindh
574,803
Punjab
504,894
Balochistan
35,469
Islamabad
135,038
KPK
218,937
Brecorder Logo
Mar 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm falls as crude prices slump, March exports weaken

Reuters 28 Mar, 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures slipped on Monday, hurt by a slump in crude prices after China announced a nine-day lockdown in Shanghai to carry out COVID-19 testing, while weaker March exports also weighed on sentiment.

The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 37 ringgit, or 0.61%, to 5,990 ringgit ($1,422.80) a tonne by the midday break, down for a second session in three.

Shanghai, financial hub of key market China, launched a two-stage lockdown of its 26 million people, closing bridges and tunnels, and restricting highway traffic in a scramble to contain surging COVID-19 cases. Oil prices dropped about $4 as concerns over slower fuel demand in China grew, making palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock. Palm oil tumbles as crude prices fall

A tight supply of soybeans due to the drought season in South America, as well as supply bottlenecks for sunflower oil in the Black Sea region, will support palm oil prices but high commodity prices is quickly eroding the purchasing powers of consumers globally, said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Mar. 1-25 fell 5% to 1,030,943 tonnes from the same week in February, cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance said on Sunday.

The Malaysian Palm Oil Council (MPOC) forecast a small rise in 2022 global palm oil production, with Malaysia’s output seen at 18.9 million tonnes and Indonesia’s at 47.1 million tonnes.

The Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) revised upwards its outlook for 2022 crude palm oil price to an average of 4,250 ringgit ($1,008.78) a tonne.

In related oils, Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 0.9%, while its palm oil contract gained 1.3%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 1.2%.

Malaysian palm oil

Comments

1000 characters

Palm falls as crude prices slump, March exports weaken

US-led West seeks to topple PTI govt?

Financial crunch: MoF refuses subsidy on phosphatic, potash fertilizers

Objections of Sindh rejected: ECNEC approves phase-II of Greater Thal Canal

Oil slumps as Shanghai lockdown exacerbates fear of weaker demand

Russia, Ukraine set for face-to-face peace talks

FBR seizes smuggled goods worth Rs450m in Balochistan

MPCL commences first gas from Tipu compartment of 'Goru B' reservoir

UAE will work with OPEC+ to stabilise oil market, says energy minister

Nawaz accepts PML-Q’s condition of chief ministership?

NFT of Mandela’s arrest warrant auctioned for $130,000

Read more stories