ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
ASC 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.54%)
ASL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.39%)
AVN 87.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.92%)
BOP 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
CNERGY 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.55%)
FFL 7.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.65%)
GGGL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.77%)
GGL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.66%)
GTECH 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.58%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
KOSM 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.37%)
MLCF 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.72%)
PACE 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.21%)
PIBTL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (8.63%)
PTC 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.18%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
SNGP 29.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.6%)
TELE 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.35%)
TPL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
TPLP 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.21%)
TREET 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.88%)
TRG 76.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.92%)
UNITY 25.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
WAVES 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.88%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
YOUW 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.24%)
BR100 4,350 Increased By 6.1 (0.14%)
BR30 15,418 Increased By 7.1 (0.05%)
KSE100 43,551 Increased By 28.6 (0.07%)
KSE30 16,657 Increased By 35.4 (0.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,336
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,523,401
32924hr
Sindh
574,467
Punjab
504,697
Balochistan
35,467
Islamabad
135,006
KPK
218,838
Indian IT giant plays down Russia ties after UK finance chief grilled

AFP 26 Mar, 2022

MUMBAI: India’s Infosys played down its business ties in Russia on Friday after British finance minister Rishi Sunak came under fire over his wife’s stake in the IT giant.

Infosys, with a market value of some $100 billion, was co-founded by Sunak’s father-in-law N. R. Narayana Murthy. His daughter Akshata Murthy, Sunak’s wife, owns a stake worth around $1 billion.

With Britain and others seeking to isolate Russia economically over its invasion of Ukraine, Sunak was grilled in an interview with Sky News on Thursday about Infosys and his wife’s share. Asked if Infosys was also reducing its presence in Russia, Sunak said: “I have absolutely no idea because I have nothing to do with that company.”

“I am an elected politician and I’m here to talk to you about what I am responsible for, my wife is not,” he said.

Infosys also issued a statement saying that it had committed $1 million towards relief efforts for victims of the war.

“Infosys has a small team of employees based out of Russia, that services some of our global clients, locally. We do not have any active business relationships with local Russian enterprises,” it said.

Rishi Sunak Infosys Ltd

