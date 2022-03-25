ANL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
Mar 25, 2022
7th review under IMF’s EFF ‘Negotiations are continuing’

Press Release Updated 25 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Sections of the media have been speculating recently about the ongoing 7th review under IMF’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF). It is clarified that negotiations under the 7th review are continuing as planned and the two sides remain engaged on a regular basis at a technical level through virtual meetings and data sharing.

The focus of negotiations under the 7th review has been on the agreed targets between the two sides, as well as the recently announced relief and industrial promotion packages. There is a consensus that all the end-December agreed targets have been achieved, while progress on other actions mentioned in the Memorandum on Economic and Financial Policies (MEFP) for the 6th review has also been found to be satisfactory.

7th review: negotiations with IMF going as planned, says Ministry of Finance

On the relief package, complete details, including financing options, have been shared with the IMF and a general understanding has been developed. IMF has, however, indicated the need for some further discussions on the industrial promotion package over the next few days. An understanding is expected to be developed on the said package subsequent to those discussions.

Upon completion of the technical talks, the text of MEFP for the 7th review will come under discussion. The government is confident that the finalization of the MEFP would lead to IMF Board meeting towards the end of April. The government remains committed to completing the IMF programme successfully in September.

