PTI issued NOC to hold its rally on 27th at Parade Ground

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has issued no-objection certificate (NOC) to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for holding one-day public rally on March 27 at Parade Ground.

According to the NOC issued by ICT, Zahid Hussain Kazmi chief administrator, Central Secretariat PTI, moved an application seeking to allow the Jalsa on March 27 at Parade Ground. The application has been examined at length. Reports were called from Operations Division and Special Branch of ICT Police, Assistant Commissioner (City), he said.

It says that reports unanimously recommended that the permission for holding a rally, for one day only, may only be granted at Parade Ground and it must be ensured that Islamabad Highway /Expressway and Murree Road remain open for general public. According to the term and condition, this rally shall not disturb or disrupt the fundamental rights of citizens of Islamabad and adjoining areas e.g. Right to Freedom of Movement (Article 15), Right to Freedom of trade and business (Article 18), Right to Education (Article 25-A) hence, no road including Islamabad Highway /Expressway and Murree Road shall be blocked.

It says the rally should not block the Islamabad Highway/Expressway and Murree Road at any cost owing to any reason whatsoever, since this is a main artery of the city including providing access across Islamabad acting as inter-provincial Highways. No object of lethal or non-lethal force including batons of any size would be wielded by any participant of the rally, it says.

It says that permission is for public rally and permission for sit-in is not granted. Organizers are bound to ensure that the participants do not spend the night or subsequent nights there and are dispersed peacefully, it says.

The NOC says that this permission shall only be valid for 27th March 2022, and you are expected and directed to disperse on the same date. The organizers hereby are made responsible for conduct of all participants of the rally.

“It is reiterated that Section 144 is imposed on gathering of persons in the one-kilometre radius of Red Zone and you will ensure that no participant enters there. Organizers shall be responsible for the internal security arrangement of the participants,” he said.

The NOC says that no damage shall be caused to the public or private property and in case of any such damage, the organizer will be held responsible. The organisers shall take responsibility that the participants shall not illegally move beyond the identified boundary of the venue, any violation of this and resultant consequences shall be the responsibility of the organiser, it says.

It says that anti-state, anti-religious, or anti-ideology of Pakistan slogans or speeches shall not be made. Effigy/ flag of any political or religious party shall not be burnt, it says.

