ANL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
ASC 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
ASL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.99%)
AVN 85.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.81%)
BOP 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
CNERGY 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.14%)
FFL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FNEL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
GGGL 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
GGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
GTECH 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.91%)
KEL 2.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.15%)
PACE 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.28%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PRL 12.27 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (8.11%)
PTC 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.68%)
SNGP 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TELE 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
TPL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.59%)
TPLP 18.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.39%)
TREET 30.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
TRG 75.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.74%)
UNITY 24.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.14%)
WAVES 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.75%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.65%)
YOUW 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
BR100 4,346 Increased By 1.7 (0.04%)
BR30 15,389 Decreased By -21.6 (-0.14%)
KSE100 43,517 Decreased By -5.4 (-0.01%)
KSE30 16,619 Decreased By -3.3 (-0.02%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
0
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,523,401
32924hr
Brecorder Logo
Mar 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTI issued NOC to hold its rally on 27th at Parade Ground

Recorder Report 25 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has issued no-objection certificate (NOC) to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for holding one-day public rally on March 27 at Parade Ground.

According to the NOC issued by ICT, Zahid Hussain Kazmi chief administrator, Central Secretariat PTI, moved an application seeking to allow the Jalsa on March 27 at Parade Ground. The application has been examined at length. Reports were called from Operations Division and Special Branch of ICT Police, Assistant Commissioner (City), he said.

It says that reports unanimously recommended that the permission for holding a rally, for one day only, may only be granted at Parade Ground and it must be ensured that Islamabad Highway /Expressway and Murree Road remain open for general public. According to the term and condition, this rally shall not disturb or disrupt the fundamental rights of citizens of Islamabad and adjoining areas e.g. Right to Freedom of Movement (Article 15), Right to Freedom of trade and business (Article 18), Right to Education (Article 25-A) hence, no road including Islamabad Highway /Expressway and Murree Road shall be blocked.

It says the rally should not block the Islamabad Highway/Expressway and Murree Road at any cost owing to any reason whatsoever, since this is a main artery of the city including providing access across Islamabad acting as inter-provincial Highways. No object of lethal or non-lethal force including batons of any size would be wielded by any participant of the rally, it says.

It says that permission is for public rally and permission for sit-in is not granted. Organizers are bound to ensure that the participants do not spend the night or subsequent nights there and are dispersed peacefully, it says.

The NOC says that this permission shall only be valid for 27th March 2022, and you are expected and directed to disperse on the same date. The organizers hereby are made responsible for conduct of all participants of the rally.

“It is reiterated that Section 144 is imposed on gathering of persons in the one-kilometre radius of Red Zone and you will ensure that no participant enters there. Organizers shall be responsible for the internal security arrangement of the participants,” he said.

The NOC says that no damage shall be caused to the public or private property and in case of any such damage, the organizer will be held responsible. The organisers shall take responsibility that the participants shall not illegally move beyond the identified boundary of the venue, any violation of this and resultant consequences shall be the responsibility of the organiser, it says.

It says that anti-state, anti-religious, or anti-ideology of Pakistan slogans or speeches shall not be made. Effigy/ flag of any political or religious party shall not be burnt, it says.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

NOC ICT Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) rally at Parade Ground

Comments

1000 characters

PTI issued NOC to hold its rally on 27th at Parade Ground

7th review under IMF’s EFF ‘Negotiations are continuing’

Proposals made to attract Chinese investment

Pakistan Housing Finance Project: WB lists risks to $85m additional financing

Forex reserves plunge by $844m on external debt payments

PM’s relief package, political uncertainty: Talks with IMF may continue to linger: Pasha

Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill enjoys PM’s support

PSBA proposes massive changes in CGT regime

Setting up of MEU for Kamyab Pakistan Programme: Finance Division invites RfPs for hiring of firm

Profiteering during Ramazan: ‘Special Branch’ to carry out sting operations

Taliban vow to address ‘all concerns’ of China as Wang visits

Read more stories