Living standards in Karachi: Commissioner vows to make all-out efforts aimed at resolving issues

Recorder Report 24 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon has pledged to work with honesty, responsibility and tirelessly by making all-out efforts to resolve the issues being faced by the people of Karachi who deserve a much better standard of living.

Speaking at a flag hoisting ceremony held at the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), he said: “Our ancestors and elders at the time of Pakistan’s creation had a dream of living peacefully in a prosperous country which can only be turned into reality if we all join hands and make collective efforts for a prosperous Pakistan”.

He was of the opinion that in order to build a better society, it was really essential and the need of the hour to engage maximum number of youngsters and create opportunities for them.

“The prominent businessmen and industrialists of Karachi Chamber are undoubtedly the role model for youngsters to emulate”, he said, adding that business and industrial community must make serious efforts to create maximum opportunities for the youngsters.

He informed that trials for under-15 footballers have recently begun at KMC Football Stadium under the supervision of a foreign coach. Karachi is a hub of football talent but lack of resources is major hurdle in polishing the raw talent.

“In this regard, an agreement was signed and the dream was beginning to become reality as the agreement has entered the implementation phase after commencement of Under-15 trials”, he said, adding that best U-15 football players would be selected and will send to the UK for two-year training.

He also appreciated the efforts being made by KCCI which has been maintaining excellent liaison with commissioner Karachi that has resulted in promptly responding to issues being faced by the business community and the Karachiites.

President KCCI Muhammad Idrees highly appreciated the support and cooperation being extended by commissioner Karachi who takes keen interest in resolving all the issues and actively participates in KCCI’s activities.

Further appreciating the efforts being made by commissioner Karachi to minimize the burden on already overburdened common man, Muhammad Idrees particularly praised the steps taken to reduce the exorbitant meat and chicken prices.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

