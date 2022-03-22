ANL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
ASC 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.34%)
ASL 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.12%)
AVN 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.32%)
BOP 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-11.48%)
CNERGY 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
FFL 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
FNEL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.94%)
GGGL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
GGL 14.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
GTECH 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.76%)
KEL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
KOSM 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.34%)
MLCF 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.04%)
PACE 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.64%)
PIBTL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.63%)
PTC 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.37%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.78%)
SNGP 29.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.64%)
TELE 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.6%)
TPL 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
TPLP 17.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.48%)
TREET 29.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.14%)
TRG 70.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.84%)
UNITY 23.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
WAVES 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.84%)
YOUW 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.15%)
BR100 4,297 Increased By 2.5 (0.06%)
BR30 14,896 Decreased By -149.6 (-0.99%)
KSE100 43,230 Decreased By -120.3 (-0.28%)
KSE30 16,494 Decreased By -96.5 (-0.58%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,331
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,191
30324hr
Sindh
573,753
Punjab
504,442
Balochistan
35,458
Islamabad
134,963
KPK
218,689
Brecorder Logo
Mar 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM directs FIA to probe ‘malicious campaign’ against army

Recorder Report 22 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday took notice of a “malicious campaign” against the military in wake of the ongoing political turmoil in the country with directives to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to track down all those behind it. While chairing a meeting, the prime minister said that no propaganda against the armed forces of the country is acceptable and whoever is behind this must be brought to book.

The government has said that the media cells of the opposition Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) are behind the campaign against the military in their bid to malign the government.

A senior PTI leader said that the government will go after whoever is involved in this, adding some of the social media accounts have been traced which were being done by the media cells of the political parties which are trying to create a rift between government and the military but it is not going to happen.

He said that the PML-N had a track record of propaganda and this time around it is again the PML-N which is doing all this with the help of the PPP media cell.

However, the PPP and the PML-N are accusing the PTI media cell behind all this.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi, and Sindh Governor Imran Ismail along with members of the National Assembly from Sindh also called on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The members include Aftab Siddiqui, Saifur Rehman, Ataullah, Akram Cheema, Fahim Khan, Aslam Khan, Alamgir Khan, Abdul Shakoor Shad, Captain Jamil, Aftab Jahangir, Saima Nadeem, and Nusrat Waheed.

The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Malik Amir Dogar, was also present in the meeting.

The lawmakers expressed their full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The meeting also discussed development projects being carried out by the federal government in Karachi. Meanwhile, Member of National Assembly Ghulam Bibi Bharwana called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and expressed full confidence in his leadership. She appreciated the ongoing government policies for public welfare.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

FIA Pakistan Army PM Imran Khan malicious campaign

Comments

1000 characters

PM directs FIA to probe ‘malicious campaign’ against army

China appears to be concerned at evolving situation

OIC-FMs’ moot begins today

Article 63A: President seeks apex court’s interpretation

Mohmand Dam Project: $180m accords inked with IsDB

Over Rs100bn project financing: NPPMCL gets unprecedented response from banks

Customs duty: H1 net collection jumps 42.8pc to Rs477.2bn

Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar Mela: Rs7.4bn loans: banks grant ‘spot conditional approvals’

‘Legitimate’ discount in coal prices: Chinese plants asked to pass on benefit to consumers

Import of cars: H1 FED collection grows 408.3pc to over Rs9.428bn YoY

WHT revision under study to reduce cost of doing business: FBR chief

Read more stories