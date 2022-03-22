PM directs FIA to probe ‘malicious campaign’ against army

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday took notice of a “malicious campaign” against the military in wake of the ongoing political turmoil in the country with directives to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to track down all those behind it. While chairing a meeting, the prime minister said that no propaganda against the armed forces of the country is acceptable and whoever is behind this must be brought to book.

The government has said that the media cells of the opposition Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) are behind the campaign against the military in their bid to malign the government.

A senior PTI leader said that the government will go after whoever is involved in this, adding some of the social media accounts have been traced which were being done by the media cells of the political parties which are trying to create a rift between government and the military but it is not going to happen.

He said that the PML-N had a track record of propaganda and this time around it is again the PML-N which is doing all this with the help of the PPP media cell.

However, the PPP and the PML-N are accusing the PTI media cell behind all this.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi, and Sindh Governor Imran Ismail along with members of the National Assembly from Sindh also called on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The members include Aftab Siddiqui, Saifur Rehman, Ataullah, Akram Cheema, Fahim Khan, Aslam Khan, Alamgir Khan, Abdul Shakoor Shad, Captain Jamil, Aftab Jahangir, Saima Nadeem, and Nusrat Waheed.

The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Malik Amir Dogar, was also present in the meeting.

The lawmakers expressed their full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The meeting also discussed development projects being carried out by the federal government in Karachi. Meanwhile, Member of National Assembly Ghulam Bibi Bharwana called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and expressed full confidence in his leadership. She appreciated the ongoing government policies for public welfare.

