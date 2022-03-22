President grants 90-day remission to inmates across country

LAHORE: President Dr Arif Alvi on the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced special remission of 90 days in sentences of inmates confined in jails across the country.

A notification issued by the Ministry of Interior says that the president on the occasion of 23rd March has announced special remission of 90 days in the sentences of prisoners confined in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan jails.

“It will be applicable on all the prisoners convicted for life imprisonment, except those convicted for murder, espionage, anti-state activities, subversion, sectarianism, Zina, dacoity, kidnapping / abduction, drugs and terrorist acts and those undergoing sentences under the Foreigners Act, 1946,” reads the notification, a copy of which is available with Business Recorder.

The notification further says that the male prisoners, who are 65 years of age or above and have undergone at least 1/3rd of their substantive sentence of imprisonment, except those involved in culpable homicide and involved in terrorist acts, will avail also the remission.

Similarly, the female prisoners, who are 60 years of age or above and have undergone at least 1/3rd of their substantive sentence and those females who are accompanying children and are serving sentences for crimes other than culpable crimes and homicide, will also avail this relief. It will also be applicable on juveniles who have served 1/3rd of their substantive sentence, except those convicted for culpable homicide and terrorist acts, the notification says.

Meanwhile, Punjab Inspector General for Prisons Mirza Shahid Saleem Baig issued a circular to all the jail superintendents in Punjab directing them to arrange special “Quran Khawanis” and illuminate their respective jails besides praying collectively for national security on 23rd March.

