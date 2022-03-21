LME copper may test support at $10,041 this week

SINGAPORE: LME copper may test a support at $10,041 per tonne this week, a break below which could cause a fall to $9,793.

The drop from the March 7 high of $10,845 followed the completion of a corrective wave cycle from $8,740.

A retracement analysis on the cycle reveals a resistance at $10,348, the 23.6% level, around which, the bounce from the March 15 low of $9,820 may have completed.

China copper output rises

A break above $10,348 could lead to a gain into $10,538-$10,698 range.

