ANL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.8%)
ASC 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.81%)
ASL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.36%)
AVN 81.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.5%)
BOP 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-11.1%)
CNERGY 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
FFL 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.57%)
GGGL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
GGL 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
GTECH 7.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.82%)
KEL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
KOSM 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.61%)
MLCF 33.93 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.28%)
PACE 3.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.41%)
PIBTL 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.33%)
PRL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.9%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
SILK 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 29.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.15%)
TELE 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
TPL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
TPLP 17.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.14%)
TREET 29.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
TRG 71.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.69%)
UNITY 23.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
WAVES 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.25%)
YOUW 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.25%)
BR100 4,300 Increased By 5.5 (0.13%)
BR30 14,912 Decreased By -134.3 (-0.89%)
KSE100 43,304 Decreased By -46.6 (-0.11%)
KSE30 16,525 Decreased By -65.4 (-0.39%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,331
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,191
30324hr
Sindh
573,753
Punjab
504,442
Balochistan
35,458
Islamabad
134,963
KPK
218,689
LME copper may test support at $10,041 this week

Reuters 21 Mar, 2022

SINGAPORE: LME copper may test a support at $10,041 per tonne this week, a break below which could cause a fall to $9,793.

The drop from the March 7 high of $10,845 followed the completion of a corrective wave cycle from $8,740.

A retracement analysis on the cycle reveals a resistance at $10,348, the 23.6% level, around which, the bounce from the March 15 low of $9,820 may have completed.

China copper output rises

A break above $10,348 could lead to a gain into $10,538-$10,698 range.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Copper

