Pakistan

Hamza terms PM’s health card scheme ‘fraud’ and ‘political drama’

NNI 21 Mar, 2022

LAHORE: Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday called the government’s Health card scheme a fraud and political drama.

Talking in Lahore, Hamza went on to claim that there is information of people getting no medicine on the health card of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Health card.

Hamza claimed that through the Health card scheme, the pockets of the insurance companies are being filled. Punjab Opposition Leader claimed that news is being reported on media about the masses not getting medicines at Bahawalpur’s Government Victoria Hospital.

Hamza said that in its tenure, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had developed a hospital of 410 beds and a drug testing laboratory at Bahawalpur.

Hamza said the PML-N had taken revolutionary steps in the health sector. He went on to claim that the PTI-led government had closed the services of free testing and free medicines of cancer, which

was started in PML-N’s tenure.

The funds of Rs400 billion could have spent at Punjab’s public hospital, said Hamza. He added that with the help of this money, a number of hospitals could have been built.

In other news, the party meeting was held at Model Town, which was chaired by Hamza Shehbaz.

The meeting discussed the preparations for the upcoming Long March of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

