ANL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.09%)
ASC 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.67%)
ASL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
AVN 87.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.93%)
BOP 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.77%)
CNERGY 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.95%)
FFL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
FNEL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
GGGL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3%)
GGL 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.84%)
GTECH 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
KEL 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.99%)
KOSM 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.07%)
MLCF 34.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.58%)
PACE 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.9%)
PIBTL 6.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
PTC 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.46%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.81%)
SNGP 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.84%)
TELE 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.13%)
TPL 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TPLP 18.62 Decreased By ▼ -4.77 (-20.39%)
TREET 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.49%)
TRG 75.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.7%)
UNITY 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.2%)
WAVES 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.45%)
YOUW 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.39%)
BR100 4,354 Decreased By -34.2 (-0.78%)
BR30 15,470 Decreased By -179.1 (-1.14%)
KSE100 43,803 Decreased By -172.6 (-0.39%)
KSE30 16,825 Decreased By -193.9 (-1.14%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,319
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,634
51424hr
Sindh
572,868
Punjab
504,142
Balochistan
35,453
Islamabad
134,887
KPK
218,433
LME three-month nickel falls 8% to hit limit down

Reuters 17 Mar, 2022

LONDON: The London Metal Exchange’s (LME) benchmark nickel contract hit limit down at 8% when it opened on Thursday as traders sold on expectations of falling prices for the metal used to make stainless steel and electric vehicle batteries.

The 8% trading limit based on Wednesday’s close at $45,590 is wider than the previous session’s 5% limit, but still much lower than the 15% for other metals such as copper, aluminium, zinc and lead.

London suspends nickel trade after record spike

Three-month nickel fell to $41,495, the level at which the market can sell on Thursday.

On Wednesday the LME was forced to halt nickel trading on its electronic system within a minute of opening due to a technical glitch and when it resumed in the afternoon there were few trades.

LME nickel trading had been suspended since March 8, a day after sources said China’s Tsingshan Holding Group bought large amounts of nickel, which boosted prices by more than 50% in hours to a record above $100,000 a tonne.

LME nickel prices are used as a reference for deals between end users of the metal and producers, and the disorderly market resumption left some traders questioning whether participants might look for alternative venues.

Nickel prices had been rising steadily even before the conflict in Ukraine ramped prices.

Russia accounts for about 10% of global nickel output and traders have been concerned that supplies could be constrained by Western sanctions on Moscow.

