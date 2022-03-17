ANL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
ASC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.42%)
ASL 12.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
AVN 87.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.56%)
BOP 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
CNERGY 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.57%)
FFL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
GGGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.56%)
GGL 15.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.87%)
GTECH 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.33%)
MLCF 34.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
PACE 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.11%)
PIBTL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
PRL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.88%)
PTC 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.77%)
SNGP 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.68%)
TELE 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.23%)
TPL 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
TPLP 18.26 Decreased By ▼ -5.13 (-21.93%)
TREET 31.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.52%)
TRG 76.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.6%)
UNITY 24.71 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.07%)
WAVES 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
WTL 1.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.21%)
YOUW 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.09%)
BR100 4,365 Decreased By -22.7 (-0.52%)
BR30 15,552 Decreased By -97 (-0.62%)
KSE100 43,885 Decreased By -90.4 (-0.21%)
KSE30 16,871 Decreased By -147.2 (-0.87%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,319
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,634
51424hr
Sindh
572,868
Punjab
504,142
Balochistan
35,453
Islamabad
134,887
KPK
218,433
Airbus interested in taking over Atos’s cybersecurity business

Reuters 17 Mar, 2022

PARIS: European aero and defence conglomerate Airbus is interested in taking over the cybersecurity business of French software company Atos , France’s BFM TV said on Thursday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter.

Airbus did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.

Qatar hits out at Airbus as new jet grounded in paint dispute

BFM, in its report, cited one source as saying Airbus had been looking into a potential acquisition of Atos over the last few weeks, driven by its interest in the field of cybersecurity, but added that at this stage, no outright takeover was on the cards.

“(Airbus CEO) Guillaume Faury believes that this topic (Atos) is too complicated given Airbus’s interests,” BFM cited one source as saying.

The report added that the group therefore opted against buying Atos as a whole as it had no interest in acquiring the French firm’s other activities.

