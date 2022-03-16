Khattak says PM, army chief meet each other quite frequently

ISLAMABAD: On the heels of ongoing tiff between the government and the opposition over the no-confidence motion against the prime minister, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak on Tuesday said “the government and the establishment are not detached from each other”.

Talking to journalists here, Khattak who is also the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) president of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that the allies of the government are standing with the prime minister as they have complete faith in his leadership.

“Don’t know why you people think that the allies are not with us”, he questioned.

He reiterated that the government is not going anywhere, adding after every week or in 20 days, a meeting between the prime minister and the army chief does take place. He reiterated that the meeting between political parties is a routine matter, and one should not assume that something happened between the government and its allies due to these meetings between political parties.

The defence minister said that if anyone wants to join the opposition, he should step down or else he will be deceiving the people of his constituency as people had voted for Imran Khan and not anyone else.

