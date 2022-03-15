CBOT corn may test support at $7.28-1/4

SINGAPORE: CBOT May corn may test a support at $7.28-1/4 per bushel, a break below which could cause a fall into $7.04-1/4 to $7.16 range.

The correction from the March 4 high of $7.82-3/4 has resumed, as confirmed by the drop on Monday. It consists of three waves.

The current wave c is expected to travel below the bottom of the wave a around $7.28.

Corn eases on Ukraine ceasefire talks; volatility remains high

Resistance is at $7.54-1/4, a break above which could lead to a gain into $7.66 to $7.78-1/4 range.

On the daily chart, corn has broken a support at $7.43-3/4.

The break opened the way towards $7.32-3/4. Even though a further fall is expected, there is no convincing signal of a trend reversal.

A break above $7.61-1/4 may signal a continuation of the uptrend.

