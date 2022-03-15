ANL 11.58 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.12%)
ASC 10.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
ASL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
AVN 86.39 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.91%)
BOP 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.32%)
CNERGY 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
FFL 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
FNEL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.21%)
GGGL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.71%)
GGL 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.84%)
GTECH 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.6%)
HUMNL 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.98%)
KOSM 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
MLCF 33.48 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.76%)
PACE 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
PIBTL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.98%)
PRL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.17%)
PTC 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.51%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.89%)
SNGP 31.54 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.07%)
TELE 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
TPL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.57%)
TPLP 22.75 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (4.79%)
TREET 30.70 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.4%)
TRG 75.68 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.93%)
UNITY 22.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
WAVES 13.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.87%)
WTL 1.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
BR100 4,325 Increased By 27.9 (0.65%)
BR30 15,312 Increased By 183.7 (1.21%)
KSE100 43,436 Increased By 69.5 (0.16%)
KSE30 16,842 Increased By 20.8 (0.12%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,313
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,519,627
47324hr
Sindh
572,297
Punjab
503,939
Balochistan
35,442
Islamabad
134,859
KPK
218,268
Brecorder Logo
Mar 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

CBOT wheat may retest resistance at $11.57-1/4

Reuters 15 Mar, 2022

SINGAPORE: CBOT May wheat may retest a resistance at $11.57-1/4 a bushel, a break above which could lead to a gain to $12.04-1/4.

The correction from the March 8 high of $13.63-1/2 has completed, as confirmed by a small inverted head-and-shoulders pattern.

Most of the correction had developed in a falling wedge, which is regarded as a bullish pattern, suggesting a possible resumption of the uptrend from $7.46-1/2.

Support is at $10.81, a break below which could cause a fall to $10.33-3/4.

On the daily chart, two long-shadowed hammers that formed on March 11 around a key support at $10.52 strongly suggest a further gain.

The fall from $13.63-1/2 was driven by a wave 4, which is expected to be reversed by the current wave 5 in due course.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Wheat Corn soyabean

Comments

1000 characters

CBOT wheat may retest resistance at $11.57-1/4

Karachi-based Bazaar secures $70mn in Series B round

Rs8.2bn Ramazan package: ECC urged to widen scope

ECC nod sought for 15 debt rescheduling agreements

‘I’m not worried at all,’ insists PM

PPP, MQM-P reach ‘understanding’

Oil tumbles to 2-week low on Ukraine talks, fears over China demand

There’s no cut-off date for ongoing discussion: IMF official

India court upholds Karnataka state's ban on hijab in class

Sullivan meets China’s Yang

Financial accounts, sources of investments: Commissioners AEOI Zones to obtain info about NRPs

Read more stories