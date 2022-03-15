ANL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.39%)
ASC 10.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 12.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.66%)
AVN 85.61 Decreased By ▼ -4.14 (-4.61%)
BOP 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.43%)
CNERGY 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.95%)
FFL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.6%)
FNEL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
GGGL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.55%)
GGL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.98%)
GTECH 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.86%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.69%)
KEL 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
KOSM 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.4%)
MLCF 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.95%)
PACE 3.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.22%)
PIBTL 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.88%)
PRL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.55%)
PTC 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.96%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.27%)
SNGP 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.58%)
TELE 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-8.47%)
TPL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.97%)
TPLP 21.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.21%)
TREET 29.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.26%)
TRG 74.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.40 (-4.38%)
UNITY 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-4.14%)
WAVES 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.51%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.75%)
YOUW 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.95%)
BR100 4,297 Decreased By -51.6 (-1.19%)
BR30 15,129 Decreased By -466.3 (-2.99%)
KSE100 43,367 Decreased By -286.4 (-0.66%)
KSE30 16,821 Decreased By -155.3 (-0.91%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,309
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,519,154
46224hr
Sindh
572,042
Punjab
503,844
Balochistan
35,438
Islamabad
134,837
KPK
218,180
Brecorder Logo
Mar 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

World Bank urged to help Balochistan farmers run tube-wells on solar power

Mushtaq Ghumman 15 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Power Division (PD) has sought World Bank (WB) support to develop strategy and design a few small-scale pilot projects on installation of solar plants on cluster basis with net-metering in Balochistan.

The sources said, Power Division has sent this request to the WB formally aimed at dealing with water tube-well issues and billions of rupees of financial loss to the national exchequer.

Recently, a discussion was held between the World Bank team along with other Government stakeholders at Ministry of Energy (Power Division) on solarization of tube-wells in Balochistan wherein the WB team proposed to finance a pilot project and grant funding for any technical work in developing strategy and designing pilot projects in the model recommended under NTDC-commissioned feasibility study for solarization of tube-wells in Balochistan.

In continuation of the efforts of the Government of Pakistan (GOP) to eliminate the circular debt by curtailing losses of energy companies and power theft along with improved bill recoveries, Power Division through NTDCL conducted a study for installation of solar power systems in Balochistan province to supply power for the tube-wells registered with QESCO in order to address the issues of gap in billing and recovery, deficient power supply and poor power quality.

For the purpose of carrying out the detailed feasibility study, NTDCL hired NESPAK, etc., and consultants were to analyze and evaluate the techno-commercial implications of different options for the solarization of 10,000 tube wells in Balochistan. Consultants have carried out a detailed feasibility study wherein they explored different options to address the issues.

The sources said that the consultants recommended the option of a combination of clustered solar power plants and High Efficiency Irrigation Systems (HEIS) considering the set of criteria including financial, water usage, economic and social criteria. The second recommended option of the study was individual solar systems with net-metering.

The recommended options require a good monitoring and control of electricity consumption to: (i) check precisely where, when and how much energy is being used against sanctioned load; and (ii) take corrective measures for stoppage of pilferages.

Considering the existing situation, objective of the project and the ever-increasing losses to the tune of Rs 4 billion per month, it was decided in February 2021 that the implementation should be speeded up based on individual solar systems for each farmer on off-grid mode with removal of existing tube-wells from grid. It was discussed and agreed at Government level that the given objective cannot be achieved through cluster based HEIS solution (recommended in the feasibility study by NESPAK, etc) since this solution does not involve removal of tube-wells from the gird.

The WB team during the meeting showed a willingness to finance an immediate pilot activity through the “Balochistan Integrated Water Resources Management & Development Project” and grant funding from Climate Investment Fund Technical Assistance Facility (CIF-TAF) for technical support/ work in developing strategy, designing of pilot projects and scaling up of successful models.

In the light of understanding during the meeting, Ministry of Energy (Power Division) requested the World Bank to: (i) help in developing strategy and designing a few small scale pilot projects on installation of solar plants on cluster basis with net-metering; (ii) installation of individual solar systems with net-metering; (iii) installation of individual solar systems on off-grid mode with removal of tube-wells from grid through grant funding available under CIF-TAF; and (iv) finance pilot projects through the already under implementation project of WB namely, Balochistan Integrated Water Resources Management & Development Project.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

solar power tube wells World Bank (WB) Power Division (PD) Balochistan farmers

Comments

1000 characters

World Bank urged to help Balochistan farmers run tube-wells on solar power

ECC nod sought for 15 debt rescheduling agreements

‘I’m not worried at all,’ insists PM

PPP, MQM-P reach ‘understanding’

There’s no cut-off date for ongoing discussion: IMF official

Sullivan meets China’s Yang

Financial accounts, sources of investments: Commissioners AEOI Zones to obtain info about NRPs

LNG-II pipeline project: SSGCL seeks sovereign guarantee to swap Rs21bn loan

PPP, MQM-P decide to work together in greater interest of country: PPP spokesperson

Invoices issued through all POSs: FBR fails to mention period and utilization of Re1 levy

ECC to meet today to take up 7 key proposals

Read more stories