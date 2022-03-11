PDM chief reaches out to govt ally MQM-P

ISLAMABAD: With the rising political temperature in the federal capital, a delegation of government allied party Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) led by Federal Minister Khalid Maqbool Saddique called on PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to discuss the upcoming strategy over no-confidence move.

The PDM chief on the occasion urged the MQM-P delegation to be a part of the opposition movement in a bid to remove the Imran Khan-led federal government through the no-confidence move.

Speaking on the occasion, MQM-P leader and Federal Minister Siddique said that his party was totally against the use of abusive language against political and non-political rivals. He said that his party has condemned the language used by Prime Minister Imran Khan against political opponents the other day in Karachi.

MQM-P chief said democratic system was important not the setting up and departing of any political government. He said that MQM delegation reached to PDM chief for political guidance.

“Just joint efforts ensure durable democracy and we will like to be part of such a struggle. Actions like no-confidence motion must not be harmful to democracy.” He added his party has been holding meetings with the leaders of national parties and the meeting with the JUI chief was too part of it.

As the JUI chief is a seasoned and senior politician, he and his party persons visited him to learn politics, he added. To a query, he said, “politics without patience, decency, and politeness is a curse”.

On the occasion, talking to media men, PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said the Ansarul Islam volunteers would be called back if the deployment of such a squad is against the law. He said he has no confidence in the police as they are being controlled by the ruling PTI.

On the other hand, another delegation led by Akhter Khan Mengal of Balochistan National Party (BNP) also called on JUI chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to deliberate political matters in connection with the upcoming no-confidence motion.

From the host party JUI-F, the meeting was attended by Akram Khan Durrani and Maulana Lutfur Rehman. While, from the visitors MQM-P, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Aminul Haq, Wasim Akhtar, Aamir Khan, Kanwar Naveed were present in the meeting.

The JUI security volunteers known as Insarul Islam on Thursday also came into action to provide the parliamentarians with security cover.

The JUI squad held a drill to build the confidence of the parliamentarians supporting the opposition’s no-confidence motion. A meeting of the JUI wing with central commander Abdul Razaq in the chair took up the matter of providing the parliamentarians with security cover. Provincial heads and members attended the meeting while more volunteers have been called in. The JUI wing took the action following the directives of its chief.

On arrival of the Insarul Islam to D-Chowk and Parliament lodges, the Islamabad police on the directions of the federal government also reached the lodges to evacuate official residence of the parliamentarians.

Reacting to police action, JUI senior leader and Member of National Assembly Maulana Saladin said that the members of Insarul Islam have arrived at parliament lodges as guests of JUI parliamentarians and they will not allow police to take JUI’s guests to police station.

The Inspector General (IG) of Islamabad Police, Ahsan Younis, while taking the notice of Insarul Islam entry to the parliament lodges has dismissed Inspector Haq Nawaz and other police official responsible for the security of the parliament lodges.

The IG Islamabad Police has directed the SSP operations to conduct an inquiry into the matter.

