Arrest of Senator Kamran: SCBAP to observe strike today

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) in view of the “illegal and unlawful maltreatment” and arrest of Senator Kamran Murtaza will observe countrywide strike of all sort of court work today (Friday).

Muhammad Ahsan Bhoon, president, Waseem Mumtaz Malik, secretary, the Executive Committee of Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan, alongside the entire legal fraternity of Pakistan, strongly condemns the blatant and gruesome baton charge unleashed by the Islamabad Police on the wish and whim of ruling elite against Kamran Murtaza, senior advocate Supreme Court and former president of the Supreme Court Bar Association, followed by his unlawful arrest, a SCBAP release said.

“We have also noted that several others Members of National Assembly and Senate also got injured in [the] unlawful event that took place today evening outside parliament lodges.”

The SCBAP is of the opinion that such cruel use of force against the Members of National Assembly and Senate is not only unlawful, but by indulging in such campaigns, the ruling elite is deliberately resorting to conspiracy to invite undemocratic forces to sabotage the democratic and the constitutional process of the country.

The SCBAP also hereby strongly condemns the police operation being conducted by Islamabad Police inside parliament lodges without any justified reason against so-called suspects related to Ansarul Islam. The government must make no mistake that every citizen of the country, irrespective of his/her political affiliation, is entitled to enjoy freedom of movement, freedom of speech and equality as enshrined in Articles 15, 19 and 25 of the Constitution.

The SCBAP hereby vehemently demands an immediate apology from the governing machinery and elements involved behind this unfortunate event and further calls upon the relevant law enforcement agency i.e. the Islamabad Police, to release all the arrested and detained persons including Senator Kamran Murtaza.

