CBOT soybeans may retest support at $16.69

Reuters 10 Mar, 2022

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean May contract may retest a support at $16.69 a bushel, with a good chance of breaking below this level and falling into $16.21-1/2 to $16.47-3/4 range.

The rise on Wednesday stopped around a resistance at $17.34-1/2, which is slightly below the recent high of $17.59-1/4.

This behaviour suggests an incomplete correction from $17.59-1/4.

Three waves make up the correction. The current wave c is unfolding towards $15.79, the bottom of the wave a.

A break above $16.90-1/4 may lead to a gain into $17.16-1/2 to $17.34-1/2 range.

On the daily chart, a shooting star forming on Wednesday confirmed the completion of the bounce from $15.79.

This bounce is a part of a correction from $17.59-1/4.

The correction may develop into a triangle or a zigzag. Both of these patterns suggest a further drop into $15.94-1/4 to $16.22 range.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

