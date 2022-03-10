ANL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.65%)
ASC 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.34%)
ASL 12.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
AVN 88.85 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.61%)
BOP 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.15%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.72%)
FFL 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FNEL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.19%)
GGGL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
GGL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-4.23%)
GTECH 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-6.17%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.34%)
KEL 3.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
KOSM 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.51%)
MLCF 31.70 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.72%)
PACE 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-5.56%)
PIBTL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-5.06%)
PRL 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.89%)
PTC 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
SNGP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.96%)
TELE 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.15%)
TPL 9.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-9.56%)
TPLP 23.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-8.64%)
TREET 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.79%)
TRG 76.55 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.8%)
UNITY 24.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.31%)
WAVES 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.5%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.59%)
YOUW 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.6%)
BR100 4,289 Decreased By -6.7 (-0.16%)
BR30 15,457 Increased By 100.7 (0.66%)
KSE100 43,043 Increased By 122.5 (0.29%)
KSE30 16,748 Increased By 72.6 (0.44%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,291
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,516,789
63924hr
Sindh
570,934
Punjab
503,279
Balochistan
35,403
Islamabad
134,736
KPK
217,690
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Shanghai stainless steel retreats

Reuters 10 Mar, 2022

BEIJING: Chinese stainless steel futures dropped on Wednesday, after opening more than 7% higher, as cautious investors assessed the uncertainties caused by a surge in prices of raw material nickel.

The most-active stainless steel contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange, for April delivery, dropped as much as 4.2% to 20,655 yuan ($3,270.11) a tonne, after touching 24,785 yuan per tonne earlier during the session.

“Current stainless steel prices have deprived from its own supply and demand fundamentals,” said Fu Zhiwen, analyst with Huatai Futures.

Fu also added that once the nickel turmoil on the London Metal Exchange (LME) comes to an end, stainless steel prices could back within reasonable range. The LME was forced to halt nickel trading after prices more than doubled to over $100,000 per tonne on Tuesday. Shanghai nickel contract hit a trading limit of 17% in morning session.

Other steel products on the Shanghai bourse all fell. Steel rebar, for May delivery, inched down 0.6% to 4,953 yuan a tonne and hot rolled coils used in the manufacturing sector slipped 1.5% to 5,158 yuan per tonne.

Steelmaking raw materials on the Dalian Commodity Exchange were mixed, with coking coal futures edging 0.3% higher to 3,074 yuan a tonne while coke prices down 0.2% to 3,749 yuan per tonne.

Benchmark iron ore futures dropped 1.1% to 836 yuan a tonne, tracking spot 62% iron ore which slid $2.5 to $160.5 per tonne on Tuesday, according to SteelHome consultancy.

Shanghai stainless steel Chinese stainless steel raw material nickel stainless steel prices

Comments

1000 characters

Shanghai stainless steel retreats

PM describes Zardari as ‘my next target’

PM visits MQM-P office

UAE wants to acquire Guddu Power Plant

ADB mission to hold talks with minister

Acquisition of shares, investment: SBP amends R-6 of PRs for commercial banking

Wheat flour: Balochistan govt asked to ensure price stability

15pc rise YoY: Banks’ profitability soars to Rs268bn mark

Civil Servants rules: SC grants leave to appeal against SHC verdict

Fawad says govt will overcome no-trust move challenge

Vote on no-trust motion: PML-N urges Speaker to convene NA session ‘immediately’

Read more stories