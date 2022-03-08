ANL 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.04%)
ASC 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.34%)
ASL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.15%)
AVN 90.75 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.14%)
BOP 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
CNERGY 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
FFL 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
FNEL 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.03%)
GGGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-5.37%)
GGL 15.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-4.61%)
GTECH 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
KEL 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5%)
MLCF 31.10 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.64%)
PACE 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
PIBTL 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.23%)
PRL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PTC 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
SILK 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 32.89 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.89%)
TELE 12.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.55%)
TPL 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-8.73%)
TPLP 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-4.12%)
TREET 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.93%)
TRG 75.25 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (3.22%)
UNITY 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.71%)
WAVES 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.45%)
WTL 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.57%)
YOUW 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.81%)
BR100 4,355 Increased By 29.9 (0.69%)
BR30 15,808 Increased By 247.7 (1.59%)
KSE100 43,217 Decreased By -49.6 (-0.11%)
KSE30 16,819 Decreased By -5.9 (-0.03%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,281
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,515,392
37824hr
Sindh
570,353
Punjab
502,968
Balochistan
35,398
Islamabad
134,662
KPK
217,304
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Dutch aid groups raise 106mn euros for Ukraine

AFP 08 Mar, 2022

THE HAGUE: More than 106 million euros have been collected in the Netherlands to help victims of the war in Ukraine, a collective of aid groups said Monday.

“The counter showed 106.2 million euros at the end of this national day of action,” said a statement on a website for 11 humanitarian groups involved in the collection, including the Red Cross and Unicef Netherlands.

It said the collection, which started accepting donations on March 1, would remain open.

“For millions of Ukrainians, including 7.5 million children, the situation is extremely worrying,” said the organisations.

“The money raised can provide them with life-saving emergency aid,” such as medical care, food, shelter and psychological help, they said.

The 106 million euros included 15 million euros from the Dutch government, according to local media reports.

The 11 organisations have joined forces to raise millions for a series of humanitarian disasters since 1984, including the 2004 tsunami in Asia and the Haiti earthquake in 2010.

Netherlands UNICEF Red Cross Ukraine crisis

Comments

1000 characters

Dutch aid groups raise 106mn euros for Ukraine

US raises taxation, other issues at TIFA talks

Oil see-saws near 14 year highs as US weighs Russia oil embargo

Roshan Digital Account: cumulative inflows reach $3.63bn

IAEA reports second Ukraine nuclear facility damaged

Russia recruiting Syrians to fight in Ukraine, Pentagon says

Kamyab Overseas Programme okayed: ECC approves Rs8.28bn Ramazan Package

New integrated system for overseas Pakistanis developed

Steel prices soar on rising raw material cost

Low-cost housing: Steps afoot to simplify loan processing procedures: Tarin

PM launches ‘Ehsaas Riayat Ration’ programme

Read more stories