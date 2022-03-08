Gold prices make gains

KARACHI: Gold prices on Monday saw further gains on the local market, traders said. An increase of another Rs 600, gold was available Rs 130,000 per tola on the first day of the week.

It was traded for Rs 111, 454 per 10 grams, up by Rs 515. On the world market, the precious metal was quoted for $1991 per ounce. Silver was selling for Rs 1,480 per tola and Rs 1,268.86 per 10 grams, traders said.

