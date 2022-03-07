ANL 11.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-6.89%)
China Jan-Feb copper imports rise 9.6% on year

Reuters 07 Mar, 2022

BEIJING: China's unwrought copper imports rose 9.6% during the first two months of 2022 compared with the same period a year earlier, customs data showed on Monday.

Arrivals of unwrought copper and copper products into top consumer China were 969,000 tonnes in January and February combined, up from 884,010 tonnes a year earlier, the General Administration of Customs said.

Customs combines data for January and February due to the Lunar New Year holiday, which fell in early February this year.

Comparatively, imports in December were at 589,165 tonnes, their highest monthly level since October 2020.

Imports of copper concentrate, or partially processed copper ore, came in at 4.18 million tonnes for the first two months of the year. This was up 10.3% year-on-year.

Meanwhile, exports of unwrought aluminium and aluminium products rose 22% on an annual basis to 1.03 million tonnes in the January-February period.

