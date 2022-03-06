ICE canola futures dip

WINNIPEG, (Manitoba): ICE canola futures dipped on Friday, pressured by a larger drop in soyoil prices. Most-active May canola lost $8.50 to $1,074.80 per tonne. May-July canola spread traded 2,186 times.

New-crop November canola rose, however, amid early concerns about the next Canadian harvest due to possible flooding delays to planting in Manitoba and continuing drought conditions in Alberta.

US soybean futures dropped amid improved soybean crop conditions in South America. Euronext May rapeseed futures gained ground, with the European Union facing a shortfall in sunflower oil due to the war in Ukraine.