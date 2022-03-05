KARACHI: On Thursday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 15.169 billion and the number of lots traded at 15,190. Major business was contributed by Crude Oil amounting to PKR 3.696 billion, followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.831 billion), Gold (PKR 2.770 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 1.841 billion), DJ (PKR 1.702 billion), Copper (PKR 759.783 million), Platinum (PKR 634.679 million), Silver (PKR 529.445 million), SP 500 (PKR 171.159 million), Natural Gas (PKR 128.840 million) and Japan Equity (PKR 103.124 million). In Agricultural commodities, 6 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 6.406 million were traded.

