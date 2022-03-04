LME aluminium set for best week as Russia supply concerns deepen

London aluminium prices were poised on Friday for their biggest weekly gain as fears of supply disruption deepened amid further sanctions on Russia, which ramped up its attack on Ukraine.

Russia produces about 6% of the world's aluminium, 7% of global nickel and accounts for about 3.5% of copper supplies.

It is also a major producer of natural gas used to generate electricity that powers production of aluminium.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange touched a record high of $3,850 a tonne and was up 3.3% at $3,840 by 0240 GMT. The metal is also headed for its best weekly performance, rising 14% so far.

Benchmark nickel on the LME gained 2.7% to $27,615 a tonne, hovering close to a seven-year high of $27,976 touched on Thursday. Prices are up about 13.3% for the week, biggest since August 2019.

The West has responded to Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion with military support and by tightening the economic screws on the Kremlin and Russians.

The United States and Britain announced sanctions on more Russian oligarchs on Thursday.

Earlier this week, sanctions prompted the world's three biggest container lines to temporarily suspend cargo shipments to and from Russia.

Fundamentals