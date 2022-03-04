ANL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.14%)
ASC 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.27%)
ASL 12.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.13%)
AVN 98.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.59%)
BOP 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
CNERGY 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
FFL 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.97%)
FNEL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
GGGL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.5%)
GGL 18.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.17%)
GTECH 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.48%)
HUMNL 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
KEL 3.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.94%)
KOSM 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
MLCF 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.1%)
PACE 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
PIBTL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.32%)
PRL 12.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
PTC 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
SNGP 34.88 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.89%)
TELE 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.98%)
TPL 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.37%)
TPLP 29.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.57%)
TREET 34.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 79.16 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.49%)
UNITY 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.52%)
WAVES 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.65%)
YOUW 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.27%)
BR100 4,517 Increased By 8.3 (0.18%)
BR30 16,676 Decreased By -59.6 (-0.36%)
KSE100 44,526 Increased By 11.6 (0.03%)
KSE30 17,410 Increased By 49.1 (0.28%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,237
1924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,511,754
76824hr
Sindh
568,928
Punjab
502,012
Balochistan
35,357
Islamabad
134,496
KPK
216,386
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Nickel leads base metals rally as Russia supply woes deepen

Reuters 04 Mar, 2022

LONDON: Prices of aluminium, copper and nickel raced to fresh highs on Thursday as widening sanctions on Russia for its week-long invasion of Ukraine threatened to further disrupt the flow of commodities from the major producer.

Russia produces industrial and precious metals as well as natural gas used to generate electricity that powers the production of the commodities.

Sanctions on Russian banks and elites have disrupted the flow of material to global markets at a time when inventories for aluminium and other metals are at multi-year lows.

“This Russia and Ukraine conflict has only fanned the flames of the already stretched base metals markets,” said ING analyst Wenyu Yao.

“All energy prices are through the roof and that will add more risk to production in Europe, which will provide the catalyst to a rally.”

The United States is preparing a sanctions package targeting more Russian oligarchs as well as their companies and assets, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, as Washington steps up pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The sanctions prompted the world’s three biggest container lines to suspend cargo shipments to and from Russia.

Three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange (LME) rose to its highest level since April 2011 at $27,976 a tonne. By 1730 GMT, it was up 5.4% at $27,300.

Benchmark LME aluminium was up 5% at $3,744 after hitting a record $3,755, while copper climbed 1.7% to $10,323 per tonne.

Russia produces about 6% of the world’s aluminium, 7% of global nickel and accounts for about 3.5% of copper supplies.

Tightness in the LME market can be seen in the spreads, which show premiums for metal for nearby delivery compared to the three-month contracts.

LME cash nickel commands a $610 tonne premium, close to the record $645 touched last week. Inventories of nickel in LME-registered warehouses are at their lowest since 2019 at 77,784 tonnes, with 52% of that booked for delivery.

Stocks of aluminium in LME-registered warehouses have more than halved over the past 12 months to 801,100 tonnes compared with nearly 2 million tonnes in March 2021.

Output from Chile’s main copper mines fell in January, affected mainly by a weak performance by state mining giant Codelco, government figures released on Thursday showed.

In other commodities, crude oil, palm oil and coal also extended their bull run as supply chains were disrupted.

Among other industrial metals, zinc traded above $4,000 for the first time in nearly 15 years. It was up 2.5% at $3,958 per tonne in later trading.

Lead was up 0.7% to $2,417 and tin rose 1.6% to $46,370 after it hit a record $46,475.

Copper aluminium Nickel

Comments

Comments are closed.

Nickel leads base metals rally as Russia supply woes deepen

Pak-Uzbek cooperation in diverse areas: Pacts, including PTA, MoUs signed

Russia halts deliveries of rocket engines to the US

Business plan summoned: NA panel approves EXIMBP bill

Ukraine, Russia make progress on evacuation corridors

G-20 DSSI framework: EAD, Saudi Fund sign two debt suspension pacts

Immovable properties in 40 major cities: FBR revises valuation rates downwards

Two-day virtual discussions with IMF begin today

FY21 financial statements, ITTMS equipment: Umar approves two key agenda items

Rs5/unit power relief: Details to be unveiled today

PM meets Elahi

Read more stories